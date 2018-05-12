Doña Magdalena’s nightmare or the consequences of the partition of Palestine

SOMEWHERE along Aurora Boulevard among a row of streets lined with shady trees lies is a street called Doña Magdalena Hemady. Few today know who that lady was and why the street was named after her. Her generation is long dead and gone.

Google will tell you that she was an extraordinary businesswoman. She owned the75-hectare Magdalena Estate which she later developed into what was known as New Manila, home to the rich and famous, the model of later posh communities in the country. That explains the street name. Actually, the whole development could very well have been called Doña Magdalena Hemady village or barangay.

But unbeknown even to Google is the part Doña Magdalena played in the foreign policy of the first President of independent Philippines Manuel Roxas. The episode involving Doña Magdalena gives us a glimpse of what the Philippine position on the question of Palestine could have been without the bullying of Uncle Sam.

I had heard about this episode gossiped about in local diplomatic circles. But it was only recently that I got a definite and reliable confirmation of it from meeting the Honorary Consul General of Lebanon Joseph Assad at the last National Day reception of Pakistan.

Lebanese roots

The Ysmaels, the family to which Doña Magdalena was born, are, yes, the wealthy and prominent clan associated with the manufacture of steel and electric appliances. They were an elite family from Lebanon who settled in the Philippines in the 1900s. There is a story that along with the Bicharras, the Ysmaels were on a ship bound for Australia that was marooned off the waters of Davao. Seeing nature’s bounty in these parts, these families decided to settle in the Philippines instead.

Today, the Lebanese in the diaspora, or outside Lebanon, number four times more than the Lebanese remaining in their country. Like their ancestors, the Phoenicians, who were a seafaring people, the Lebanese seem to have wanderlust in their veins, But environmental and political conditions must have something to do with it, too, or they would have been born with wings or wheels.

Entrepreneurial acumen

In the case of the Ysmaels, it was reportedly a drought that impelled them to carry their families, capital and business and entrepreneurial acumen and make their fortunes abroad. After the breakup of the Ottoman Empire, instability apparently became endemic in Lebanon because of its multireligious composition and the tendency of its more powerful neighbors to interfere in its internal affairs.

Despite appearances of being well integrated into their host countries, the Lebanese have never forgotten their roots among the cedars. They regularly visit their relatives in Lebanon after they are established abroad.

They of course remit money to their relatives; the Lebanese economy depends to a large extent on such remittances. Someone has observed that it was just like the Philippine economy, except that a large part of the remittances to the latter come from domestic helpers and construction workers. In the case of Lebanon, it is the foreign remittances that enable the middle classes in Lebanon to afford hiring domestic helpers from the Philippines.

Doña Magdalena was pure Lebanese; both her parents were Lebanese. She followed international developments that affected Lebanon and knew that the plan to partition Palestine would have disastrous consequences in Palestine and the region. The Partition Plan ignored the right to self-determination of the people living in Palestine. And no way could the people of Palestine agree to it willingly. It allocated 55 percent of the total land in Palestine to Israel even though the Jewish population occupied only one-third and owned only six percent of the land. In short, Doña Magdalena, a friend, supporter, and adviser, persuaded President Roxas to instruct the Philippine delegation to the United Nations to vote against the partition plan.

The PH vote

If one were to judge the position of the Philippine delegation, the voice of Doña Magdalena was one of the reasons cited. “We hold the issue is primarily moral,” said Gen. Carlos P. Romulo, “The issue is whether the United Nations should accept responsibility for the enforcement of a policy which is clearly repugnant to the valid nationalist aspirations of the people of Palestine. The Philippine government holds [that]the United Nations ought not to accept such a responsibility.”

The Partition Plan at this point appeared headed for the dustbin, with many countries expressing strong opposition to the Plan. Its proponents asked for postponement of the voting to gain time to persuade its opponents to switch sides.

At stake at this time actually, was no longer international law or the rights and welfare of the peoples of the United Nations but of the victory of the US president in the coming elections. Campaign strategists had convinced President Truman that he could snatch victory by getting the votes of local Zionists in league with Christian Evangelicals of the Bible Belt of the United States through the approval of the plan to partition Palestine and create the State of Israel. They went on overdrive pressing all levers of power to apply pressure on dissenting delegations. A number of US senators called on the Philippines’ chief delegate to support the Partition Plan or face the prospect of the bills that the Philippines was interested in being bypassed, like those on development and military assistance and veterans’ benefits.

A previous article of mine described in detail the tactics employed by the Truman campaign to ensure the UNGA approval of the Partition Plan and secure the support of the Bible Belt. Suffice it to say, that had the voting been a national election in any democratic country, the result would have been contested or protested as having been obtained through vote-buying, coercion and other irregularities.

US pressure

To make a long story short, the Philippine delegation was less than indomitable in the face of the pressures exerted on it by the Americans. It is doubtful whether the delegation even asked for fresh instructions in light of those pressures. In any event, the final vote of the Philippines hit Doña Magdalena like a lightning bolt. As fate would have it, the Philippines cast the deciding affirmative vote and Zionists everywhere erupted into rejoicing as the vote was announced.

Consul General Assad told me that Doña Magdalena picked up the phone asked to speak to President Roxas, and called the President foul names in Pilipino, “Gago! Tarantado!” The Lebanese settlers were known to be flawless speakers of the Philippine language. It might not have been until an Ysmael married a Recto that Ysmaels began to curse in Spanish.

A contrite President Roxas went to Dona Magdalena’s residence to make amends, but she told the guard not to let him in. President Roxas went back to Malacañang, as the saying goes, like a wet chicken.

But what bears remembering more in that phone conversation between Doña Magdalena and President Roxas was why she was so furious: “Are you stupid! The partition of Palestine will bring, terrible, endless war!”

So far, Doña Magdalena has been proven right.

The Partition Plan itself was the casus belli. This colonialist arrangement grants more than half a country to Jews with no title to any of it except an overstretched interpretation of the Old Testament.

Clearly no partition was a better set-up because Muslims, Jews, and Christians had always lived in peace together in Palestine. Doña Magdalena could add the example of Lebanon whose government was structured along the multi-religious composition of its population.

With the United States and Israel violating international law to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel, one can see no end to the illegal and colonialist expansionism of Israel.

Terrible, endless war indeed.