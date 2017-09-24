Donaire victorious in ring return

Former world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. scored a unanimous decision victory against Mexican Ruben Garcia Hernandez in his comeback fight on Saturday (US time) to take the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver featherweight belt at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Out in the ring for almost a year, the 34-year-old Donaire Jr. didn’t show any rust as he displayed his speed and signature technical skills to get the nod of the three judges, 100-90, 97-93, 99-91.

Donaire Jr. started the round with strong combinations that rocked his 24-year-old opponent. He sustained the attack in the later rounds and Hernandez had no answer to the Filipino.

Hernandez fell to 22-3-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts.

“I boxed very well, which is something I haven’t done for a long time. I moved very well and maintained it through the whole fight. I have always been an aggress boxer but this time I used my jab and combinations,” Donaire told \t “_blank” boxingscene.com

“I had the urge to just brawl and I felt like I hurt him. But ultimately I did a great job showing versatility in my game,” added Donaire Jr., who improved to 38-4 record with 24 knockouts.

It was Donaire’s first fight since losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight title to American-Mexican Jessie Magdaleno last November via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Donaire left Top Rank Promotion early this year and signed up with new promoter Richard Schaefer of Ringstar Sports.

Meanwhile, Filipino rising prospect Romero Duno (15-1 with 13 knockouts) beat Mexican Juan Pablo Sanchez (30-14 with 14 knockouts) via unanimous decision in a non-title lightweight bout at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Last Saturday, Filipino Genesis Servania fought gallantly but lost to Mexican WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez via unanimous decision in a world title bout in Tucson, Arizona.