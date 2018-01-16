Donald Trump: The President who does not read

First word

A STRANGE thing is happening in the United States—the country which annexed the Philippines in 1898 on the pretext that Filipinos were uncivilized, uneducated and incapable of self-government.

Today, America and Americans are wondering whether their 45th president, Donald Trump, is literate. Whether he even reads.

With the publication in the new year of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (Little Brown, New York, 2018), the issue or secret is now out in the open.

I base this column on David Graham’s article in the Atlantic (January 5, 2018), a report in the UK Guardian, and various reports in the New York Times.

Trump has an allergy for the printed word; he prefers oral communication. If he had to choose, he will pick television over books and newspapers.

The Guardian reports that everyone knew what was in the book before anyone had read it, and the scoops skimmed off in the pre-publication headlines are now old news.

In truth, Trump never wanted to be president and, Wolff suggests, was as appalled as the rest of us when he won.

Yet Wolff does not entirely blame Trump or the red-state rednecks who voted for him and the Russian hackers who lent their illicit aid. It’s now his enemies who fuel his antics. Trump has no interest in devising legislation or conducting foreign policy; his time is spent watching himself on television, and Wolff charges journalists and news anchors with a reciprocal obsession.

Wolff obtained permission to hang out in the West Wing after writing a fluffy piece about Trump for a Hollywood magazine, and he here betrays his confidential White House sources.

“I consider it to be fiction,” Trump has said of Wolff’s book. But many serious journalists don’t doubt its overall veracity.

Oral vs printed word

The publication of Fire and Fury crystallized the reality of just how little Donald Trump reads. While Trump’s indifference to the printed word has been apparent for some time, the depth and implications of Trump’s strong preference for oral communication over the written word has drawn closer examination.

“He didn’t process information in any conventional sense,” Wolff writes. “He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-­literate.”

Wolff quoted economic adviser Gary Cohn as writing in an email: “It’s worse than you can imagine … Trump won’t read anything—not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers, nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.”

While Trump and his allies, as well as some mainstream journalists, have attacked the accuracy of Wolff’s book, Trump’s allergy to reading is the most corroborated assertion of Fire and Fury.

Ahead of the election, the editors of the Atlantic magazine, wrote that the Republican candidate “appears not to read.”

Before his inauguration on January 20,2017, Trump told Axios, the American news and information website: “I like bullets or I like as little as possible. I don’t need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you.”

In February 2017, the New York Times reported that National Security Council members had been instructed to keep policy papers to a single page and include lots of graphics and maps. Mother Jones reviewed classified information indicating Trump’s briefings were a quarter as long as Barack Obama’s.

Trump’s defenders can fall back on semi-plausible excuses, such as arguing that his information consumption is typical of the business world from which he came.

An oral fixation

In contrast to his aversion to reading, Trump indulges in excessive television watching. This is of a piece with his orientation away from the written word and toward oral culture. The president likes verbal briefings, phone conversations, and television because they’re all conducted aloud, sans reading.

Wolff writes in his book:

If he was not having his 6:30 p.m. dinner with Steve Bannon, then, more to his liking, he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger, watching his three screens and making phone calls—the phone was his true contact point with the world—to a small group of friends.”

In view of this oral fixation, Trump’s affection for Twitter is not as paradoxical as it seems. It requires only 140, and now 280, characters at a time, is often fed by what he’s watching on TV, and it is only outgoing: The president need not read himself to tweet effectively. The conversationality of Twitter fits him. While Trump is billed as the author of many books, it’s clear he didn’t actually write them.

One consequence of Trump’s allergy to reading is that his actions as president show little sign of preparation and study, while displaying faulty understanding of many things. After visiting Saudi Arabia and hitting it off with the country’s leaders, he forcefully backed Riyadh in its dispute with Qatar and many other issues, over the objections of some of his staff—even publicly contradicting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. In December, however, he suddenly became concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Then there was his more recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US Embassy there. That decision is controversial, but not without defenders. Apparently, Trump did not get (or perhaps did not read) the memo.

Filipino officials do not read too

Filipinos should not rush to patronize or lampoon Mr. Trump.

Filipino public officials and politicians who actually read (books, magazines and newspapers) are rare. Most of those whom I have met and conversed with would probably fall asleep while trying to read a book. I know of some of our highest officials who never touched a book.

How do they learn about how the world works, and what’s happening in the world? Do they watch television now and then?

The truth is, you learn little from TV. This is why it used to be called “the idiot box.”

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com