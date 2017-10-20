Is donation made and written on a table napkin valid?

Dear PAO,

I am Carmina from Cebu City, and I am writing to ask about the ownership of a piece of real property in Talisay City that my sister-in-law is claiming from my late husband’s estate. This Talisay property is covered by a Transfer Certificate of Title in the name of my husband, and is considered as his exclusive property since we executed a marriage settlement before our marriage. Soon after my husband died in January 2017, my sister-in-law showed me a note written on a table napkin where my late husband supposedly donated to her the Talisay property. My sister-in-law claims that the donation was made in recognition of their close relationship. I objected to giving my sister-in-law the property because my late husband never told me anything about such a thing. Afterward, my sister-in-law caused an annotation on the title. Is the donation written on a table napkin even valid?

Carmina

Dear Carmina,

We would first like to extend our condolences to you for the recent loss of your husband. Moving on to your query on whether the donation by your late husband to your sister-in-law is valid, the answer is a resounding no.

Article 749 of the New Civil Code explicitly provides that donations of immovable property, such as real property like the Talisay property you mentioned in your letter, should only be made through a written public document particularly identifying therein the property being donated. In your case, you mentioned that your sister-in-law is claiming ownership by means of a donation made on a table napkin. In fact, there is even no mention that an express acceptance of your sister-in-law was made in the same table napkin.

Article 749 of the law expressly provides:

“Art. 749. In order that the donation of an immovable may be valid, it must be made in a public document, specifying therein the property donated and the value of the charges which the donee must satisfy.

The acceptance may be made in the same deed of donation or in a separate public document, but it shall not take effect unless it is done during the lifetime of the donor.

If the acceptance is made in a separate instrument, the donor shall be notified thereof in an authentic form, and this step shall be noted in both instruments.”

Based on the foregoing definitions, clearly, the table napkin is not an instrument envisioned by the term “public document” as your late husband would have been required to acknowledge the act before a notary public to make it so. Moreover, there appears to be no acceptance by your sister-in-law in the written note on the table napkin to even make it a valid donation. Thus, there appears to be no legal basis for your sister-in-law to claim from your husband’s estate, the Talisay property.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net