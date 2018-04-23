Donington Park gears up for Historic Festival

With 19 races from 14 world-class grids of historic completion cars from the 1920s to the 2000s, this year’s Donington Historic Festival (DHF), which runs on May 4, 5 and 6, will also feature a host of off-track attractions to add a dose of excitement and entertainment.

Clouds of tire smoke will waft across the paddock from the Melbourne Loop as the ever-popular Group B rally cars demonstrate their considerable power and agility. These mighty machines echo back to the 1980s, when Donington Park was an RAC Rally stage and Group B dominated international rallying. These lightweight, 4WD, supercharged beasts, which could command in excess of 600 bhp, were all powerful, but their reign was brought to an end following a series of driver deaths and high-profile accidents.

Now the only chance to see Group B cars in action is at demonstration events, when icons such as Audi Quattros, Ford RS2000s, Porsche 911 RSRs, and MG Metro 6R4s remind us of just how potent they were.

The off-track attractions aren’t confined to the ground – it’s eyes to the skies at Donington Park on May 5, when a Spitfire and Hurricane from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will treat DHF visitors to a fly past. And necks will be craning again on May 6, when the BBMF Dakota – a rather larger aircraft – flies over the event.

Back down to Earth again, there will be a Formula One car demonstration on May 6 and 5, plus static displays on all three days will celebrate that famous day at Donington Park in April 1993, when Ayrton Senna fought Alain Prost, Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher., and the British weather to win the European Grand Prix by an incredible 80 seconds.

Other activities

The all-access paddock will allow Festival visitors to see race teams in action and get those essential close up photos of the fantastic range of competition cars at the event. Complimenting this are lunchtime pitlane walk sessions, when spectators can get a glimpse of the view from the other side of the track, as they wander into garages and pose for pics on the pit wall, among others.

Donington Park has been further developed over the winter months, with MSV introducing a number of new elements, from grandstands up to a launch of a superb new café, bar, and restaurant named Garage 39, located right in the heart of the race paddock.

The views from the Infield are among the best at any race circuit anywhere, and spectators can also take time to examine the displays of at least 1,000 classics from dozens of car clubs and the pre-1990 classic parking area – and enjoy the lunchtime parades when some of those cars will take to the track.

Infield visitors on May 5 can enjoy a mammoth gathering of over 200 Ford Mustangs, as enthusiast club Simply Mustangs UK brings together an incredible selection of this much-loved American motoring legend. A whole herd of Mustangs will lead the lunchtime parade that day – an unforgettable sight!

When the Group B cars are taking a well-earned rest, members of the British Historic Kart Club will take to the Melbourne Loop, showcasing karts from the golden era of British karting, when legendary names such as Graham Hill and Senna got their first foot in the motor sports ladder in these tiny but powerful and incredibly nimble machines.

Festival visitors also get the chance to take the public roads around Donington Park in a classic or super car. The very generous members of the Sporting Bears Motor Club are giving 10-mile passenger rides in their classic and super cars in exchange for donations to a very worthwhile charity, the Jennifer Trust for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.