Donna Villa, 57

On early Wednesday evening, news broke on social media that movie producer Donna Villa, better known as the spouse of comics novelist and director Carlo J. Caparas, had died.

Although the family is yet to issue official statement on Villa’s demise, posts and comments from entertainment reporters said that the executive producer of Golden Lions Films passed away due to cancer at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital.

For being amiable and generous, Villa has been called the real and true Darling of the Press by showbiz writers. She was 57. ARLO CUSTODIO