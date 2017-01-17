Tuesday, January 17, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Donna Villa, 57

    Donna Villa, 57

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    Donna Villa with husband Carlo J. Caparas PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK.COM/VIVIANVELEZ888

    On early Wednesday evening, news broke on social media that movie producer Donna Villa, better known as the spouse of comics novelist and director Carlo J. Caparas, had died.

    Although the family is yet to issue official statement on Villa’s demise, posts and comments from entertainment reporters said that the executive producer of Golden Lions Films passed away due to cancer at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital.

    For being amiable and generous, Villa has been called the real and true Darling of the Press by showbiz writers. She was 57. ARLO CUSTODIO

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply