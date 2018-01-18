Don’t blush: Ex-CJ Davide does not know what he does not know

First word

THE flamboyant claim of former Chief Justice Hilario Davide that the 1987 Philippine Constitution is “the best in the world” and should be kept inviolate, should be mothballed in “the pantheon of hyperbole and extravagance” alongside Donald Trump’s also recent claim that he is “really smart and a stable genius.”

The only sensible response to this is embarrassment for the personages who said them, because they are patently untrue and will not be believed. Both claims cannot be ignored because they stigmatize entire nations unnecessarily:

1. Davide’s “best constitution” because all Filipinos must bear the stigma of living in acute poverty while being governed by the best political system on earth;

2. Trump’s “genius” because all Americans must live with the fact that they put up Trump as chief executive and commander in chief of their country.

The trouble comes when the speakers really mean what they say.

Trump believes in his genius

Donald J. Trump disclosed his evaluation of his abilities in a tweet on January 6:

@realDonaldTrump

…. Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!

No one who has met or interviewed Trump, can say that, in person, he conveys the edge, the spark, the ability to connect, the layers of meaning that are usually associated with both emotional and analytical intelligence.

Not even his aides and cabinet members have attested to his genius. To the contrary, some have spoken according to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, of the opposite.

Some writers have observed three common traits among people who by any reckoning are very intelligent. They apply equally to guys like personages like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and J. K. Rowling, and of course to the greatest statesmen.

First, they all know it. A lifetime of quietly comparing their ease in handling intellectual challenges with the efforts of other people has given them the message.

Second, none of them need to say it. There are a few prominent talented people who annoyingly go out of their way to announce their brilliance. Muhammad Ali is the charming exception who illustrates the rule: He said he was “The Greatest,” and proved it.

Third and most important, these people know what they don’t know. According to the writer-editor James Fallows: “This is the most consistent marker of real intelligence. The more acute someone’s ability to perceive and assess, the more likely that person is to recognize his or her limits. These include the unevenness of any one person’s talents; the specific areas of weakness—social awkwardness, musical tin ear, being stronger with numbers than with words, or vice versa; and the incomparable vastness of what any individual person can never know. To read books seriously is to be staggered by the knowledge of how many more books will remain beyond your ken. It’s like looking up at the star-filled sky.”

Fallows cites some people who tried to stretch their talents from one field to another, and the consequence. He cited celebrated scientists or artists who became ordinary pundits. He cited Michael Jordan the basketball genius who became Michael Jordan a mediocre baseball player.

But generally, the cliché is true: The clearest mark of intelligence, even “genius,” is awareness of one’s limits and ignorance.

On the other hand, there is also the phenomenon of the Dunning-Kruger effect: The more limited someone is in reality, the more talented the person imagines himself to be. As David Dunning and Justin Kruger put it in the title of their original scientific-journal article: “Unskilled and Unaware of It: How Difficulties in Recognizing One’s Own Incompetence Lead to Inflated Self-Assessments.”

Davide freezes time with 1987 Constitution

Davide’s flamboyant assessment of the 1987 Constitution tries to exceed Trump’s assessment of his personal abilities.

Appearing before the Senate yesterday during its convening as a constituent assembly, the former chief justice and former ambassador to the UN (and other former things) launched the most sweeping and extravagant endorsement of the 1987 Constitution, by one of its 50 Cory-appointed authors.

It was the equivalent of an artist, author and actor reviewing his own work. He cited many of its provisions, but he mercifully stopped short of enumerating the brilliant provisions that he personally authored.

Davide baldly stated that the 1987 Constitution “is the best in the world,” though perhaps imperfect.

He then declared: “There is absolutely no need to amend or revise the Constitution.”

As justification, he intoned: “It is the only Constitution I know which is pro-God, pro-Filipino, pro-people, pro-poor, pro-life, pro-family, pro-marriage, pro-human rights, pro-women, pro-environment, among others.”

“It constitutes sufficient provisions against abuse of power and guarantees people’s active participation of governance, including use of people power.”

Davide then warned that the proposed shift to federalism would be a “lethal experiment.”

“A shift to federalism is a lethal experiment, a fatal leap, a plunge to death and a leap to hell,” he said.

Along with other members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission (ConCom) which drafted the 1987 Constitution, Davide has been at the forefront of efforts to block all attempts to amend the Charter.

In another extravagant statement, he declared: “I am willing to die for the 1987 Constitution…I would also be willing to die against any moves to amend this constitution.”

Die? After his retirement from the Supreme Court, Davide has been appointed and reappointed so many times by the two Aquino administrations, and has been gifted with his own political dynasty in Cebu province, that his political position now can be interpreted as the position of the Liberal Party and the Yellow Cult. This is where they stand on the issue of amending or remaking the Constitution.

Manglapus: Constitution belongs to us

But there was one member of the Cory Aquino government who voiced in my view the sanest and most mature attitude towards the 1987 Charter and the ever-present possibility of its being amended. His name was Raul Manglapus, former foreign affairs secretary and former senator.

At a critical time of ferment, he declared: “We Filipinos do not belong to the Constitution. The Constitution belong to us.”

Since it belongs to the people, they and their representatives can rewrite or even replace it, as the Charter itself provides.

No amount of extravagant statements by Davide and Liberal Party leaders can change the fact that the 1987 Charter is flawed and needs adjustment to the present time and outlook of the nation.

The 1986 charter-framers should be the last to claim that they have handed us the best Constitution.

Modern constitutionalism has left them and their ideas in the dust. There is today a new movement in modern democracies called “the new constitutionalism.”

Cambridge University Press has come up with a major book: Comparative Constitutional Design, Tom Ginsburg, editor (Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, 2012).

The contemporary practice of constitution-making is audacious, says Ginsburg: “Constitutional systems . . . originate with bold acts of purposive institutional design” involving “borrowing, learning, and accommodation . . . and moments of creative innovation and experimentation.”

Davide has no clue what contemporary political scientists are talking about.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com