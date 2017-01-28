Don’t coddle terrorists, MILF, MNLF warned

Rodrigo Duterte on Friday appealed to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) not to provide “sanctuary” for terrorists in their territories.

“I am earnestly asking, I am pleading with the MN[LF] and the MI[LF], do not provide sanctuary for terrorists in your area,” the President said when he visited wounded soldiers at Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Maguindanao.

If the two groups will coddle terrorists, Duterte warned that he will be forced to order state forces “to go after them” and end ongoing peace negotiations.

“That would mean trouble for all of us. I don’t want that to happen,” the President said.

“f you give your territory there and you don’t let us in, you protect them, that’s another story. You might as well forget about peace talks,” he added.

The President then recalled the Mamasapano incident in 2015 where members of the MILF and other Muslim rebels mowed down dozens of members of the police’s Special Action Force.

“Maybe we just swallowed the story because they went inside without the blessings of the MILF. I’m not saying that you wre not thee. You wiped out the (SAF) 44. We never said anything about you, we never blamed you because there was this agreement that we can’t enter your camp except really to catch a criminal. But you know that’s a grey area. So it’s like we swallowed it, even me. You did not hear anything,” he said.

“This time, I am pleading. Do not allow the Maute and the other terrorist groups to enter and seek refuge in your camps. Otherwise, I’ll be forced to tell the Armed Forces and police, ‘enter their territory’.”