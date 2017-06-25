Don’t be crooks, criminals, ‘Bato’ warns police trainees

BACOLOD CITY: “Huwag kayong matakot. Ayaw ko sa pulis na duwag. Dapat ang pulis, ready to fight anytime.”

This was the reminder of the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, to 821 trainees of the Regional Training Center of Region 6 and Negros Island Region (NIR).

De la Rosa was in Bago City on Saturday as the keynote speaker at the recognition rites for Class Dakila and Masiklab that underwent the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course.

He warned the trainees not to get involved in illegal activities.

“Pinakaayaw ko ang pulis na sindikato. Dapat walang pulis na drug protector … Tayo ay nagpulis para magserbisyo, pulis para mag-impose ng batas. Hindi tayo nagpulis para yumaman at makisama sa sindikato,” the PNP chief said.

De la Rosa also told the graduates that they should be ready to be assigned anywhere in the country.

“You can be assigned anywhere in the Philippine archipelago, and this must be your mindset,” he said.

“I also expect that you have already completely digested the meat of your training on the science of law enforcement and public safety. This basic course is so designed such that everything that you will learn here will remain with you in spirit until the day you retire from the service and possibly beyond that,” de la Rosa added.

“Huwag ninyo ipapahiya ang PNP,” he said.

Police officers, according to the PNP chief, should do the best they can do in the name of the service.

De la Rosa warned them not to deviate from their mandated jobs by becoming protectors of drug pushers and drug lords.

“We, as police officers, should render service to the people and enforce the law. We join the police service not to get rich, or serve as protectors of organized crime groups,” he said.

“If you do it, I will be your enemy. I will take it as a personal crusade against you if you are abusive, a member of a syndicate or a coward policemen,” de la Rosa added.