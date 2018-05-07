Don’t ditch Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Britain has appealed to US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal as a key deadline approaches, saying that while it is not perfect there is no better alternative.

The call came in an op-ed piece in The New York Times that was signed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, ahead of a meeting with officials from the US administration in Washington on Monday.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement when it comes up for renewal on May 12, demanding his country’s European allies “fix the terrible flaws” in it or he will re-impose sanctions on Iran that were eased under the historic accord.

The nuclear deal was struck in 2015 among Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, then led by Barack Obama.

Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear bomb, but Iran says it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the deal.

“At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran,” Johnson wrote in the Times piece.

He argued that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been granted extra powers to monitor Iran’s nuclear facilities, “increasing the likelihood that they would spot any attempt to build a weapon.”

“Now that these handcuffs are in place, I see no possible advantage in casting them aside. Only Iran would gain from abandoning the restrictions on its nuclear program,” Johnson wrote.

He added: “I believe that keeping the deal’s constraints on Iran’s nuclear program will also help counter Tehran’s aggressive regional behavior. I am sure of one thing: every available alternative is worse. The wisest course would be to improve the handcuffs rather than break them.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that if the US quits the nuclear deal, then Washington will regret it “like never before.”

“If the United States leaves the nuclear agreement, you will soon see that they will regret it like never before in history,” reformist Rouhani said in a televised speech in northwestern Iran.

“Trump must know that our people are united, the Zionist regime [Israel] must know that our people are united,” Rouhani said.

“Today all [Iran’s] political factions, whether they be from the right, the left, the conservatives, reformers and moderates are united,” he added.

A senior Israeli official said on Sunday that Trump had not informed Israel of whether it will withdraw from the agreement.

“In effect, I don’t know what Trump will decide because he hasn’t told me,” the official said on condition of anonymity, making clear Israel had not yet been told of Trump’s decision.

Trump has consistently complained about the agreement, citing perceived flaws including “sunset” provisions lifting some nuclear restrictions from 2025.

In an attempt to salvage the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron has recently pushed to extend its scope to address this issue, as well as the absence of any limits on Iran’s conventional missile capabilities and Tehran’s role in the region.

‘Honoring our commitment’

Rouhani vehemently reiterated his country’s opposition to curtailing its non-nuclear missile capabilities, in his speech on Sunday.

Tehran “will build as many missiles and weapons as needed” for its defense, he said.

“We are honoring our commitment, but we are telling the whole world we will not negotiate with anyone about our weapons and our defense.”

Iran’s president also said that while he is open to discussing the country’s regional role, he would not abandon what he described as its fight “against terrorism.”

“We want to talk to the world so that our region is safe” but “we will not allow you to create a new Daesh,” he said, using an Arabic term for the Islamic State group.

While Rouhani did not elaborate on this point, Iran’s ally the Syrian government has consistently referred to all armed opponents as “terrorists” and accused the West of facilitating terrorism.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic program was for civilian purposes.

Rouhani did not specify how Iran would react if the US pulls out of the 2015 deal.

But he said he had given “the necessary orders,” notably to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, in anticipation of Trump’s decision.

As the May 12 US decision point nears, Iranian leaders have shuffled between placatory and hawkish comments, although the hardliners have taken a uncompromising stance.

On Thursday Ali Akbar Velayati, the foreign policy adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Tehran would quit the nuclear deal if the United States withdraws.

AFP