Don’t lose any sleep over those Chinese bombers

DESPITE the seemingly intemperate headline, this article seeks to rationally assess the options facing the Philippines in dealing with China’s increasing military deployment in the South China Sea.

With satellite pictures from the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), foreign and Philippine media have tracked goings-on at three man-made islands built up into military-capable bases.

First came pictures of runways and structures deemed to be military-capable. This year, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile batteries were seen. Warplanes reportedly landed on Mischief Reef, seized from Philippine control in 1995.

Now, there is news from no less than China’s state-run People’s Daily, the country’s widest circulation newspaper, that long-range, nuclear-capable bombers have landed on one island.

“Chinese bombers including the H-6K conduct takeoff and landing training on an island reef at a southern sea area,” said the Renmin Ribao journal in a tweet.

AMTI chimed in from Washington: “Nearly all of the Philippines falls within the radius of the bombers, including Manila and all five Philippine military bases earmarked for development under the US-Philippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.”

So, should we be alarmed, like opposition senators and former National Security Adviser and US Naval Academy graduate Roilo Golez?

Well, picture this: The People’s Liberation Army has many thousands of long-range, nuclear-capable missiles and aircraft able to strike all across Asia from well-defended batteries and bases in China. How much more danger is there if the PLA deploys several dozens in the Spratlys, where they are far more vulnerable than on the mainland?

That’s like fretting over a squad of security guards roaming the street, sent from the armor-plated mansion across the road, which is bristling with rocket launchers, sniper rifles, mortars, machineguns, plus tanks and drones. If you don’t lose sleep over that next-door arsenal, why would you suddenly panic over roaming guards?

What’s wrong with bombers

That’s not to say that there’s nothing wrong with Chinese militarization on the high seas. For starters, the reclamation and construction done without Philippine permission go against our territorial claim over the reefs.

Reclaiming land around the reefs also violates our sovereign rights over our extended continental shelf (ECS, 320 nautical mile from our territorial baseline) and our exclusive economic zone (EEZ, 200 nm), under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), affirmed by the July 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague.

The building of military-capable facilities and the deployment of cruise missiles and warplanes may also run counter to the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), agreed between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, especially the following provision:

“The Parties undertake to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability including, among others, refraining from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features and to handle their differences in a constructive manner.”

Even from Beijing’s self-interest, deploying bombers may be a bad move. They give Western analysts and media more ammunition to raise alarms over Chinese aggression. That would then justify increased military deployment in the South China Sea by the United States and its Quadrilateral allies Japan, Australia and India.

Not to mention the rapid rollout of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement to increase rotations of US forces in the Philippines and grant them access to bases. EDCA would make the Philippines the main platform for Washington’s Pivot to Asia plan to move 60 percent of its naval assets to the region.

Despite the agitation over China, hardly anyone mentioning EDCA, largely stalled under President Rodrigo Duterte. But one wonders if the past year of news and pictures about Chinese activities in the Spratlys may be part of a campaign to get the 2014 security accord fully implemented.

To confront or not to confront

So, what to do about bombers, missiles, radar-jamming gear, and the whole reclamation and construction encroaching on Philippine territory and continental shelf? Plus: Beijing’s “nine-dash” claim—voided by the PCA ruling—over nearly all the South China Sea and every reef, shoal and island in it.

Former security adviser Golez, Aquino-era Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, and Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, a leading figure in the PCA case, have constantly urged filing diplomatic protests and getting US military support against China’s encroachments.

So have Western experts like Anders Corr, founder of the Journal of Political Risk. He advocates “a presidential statement against the bomber landings and … a closer alliance with the US, which is the only country that can protect the Philippines right now from China.”

Against the confrontation chorus, President Duterte points out an indisputable reality: The Philippines does not have the forces to assert its claim and its sovereign rights. And he rightly doubts that the US would help fight for our territory, since Washington has always stayed neutral in territorial disputes of its allies, except Japan.

Indeed, when Duterte asked then-US Ambassador Philip Goldberg if America would fight for us, the envoy said, “Only if you are attacked.”

Yet EDCA advocates find comfort in having the Seventh Fleet sailing around the archipelago and basing warplanes, armaments and troops next to Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Puerto Princesa, and in the middle of the Central Luzon rice bowl—all sure to be targeted by any US adversary, including Pyongyang’s nuclear-tipped potentate.

Thus, we would host US forces that would draw hostile attack on our land, yet will not defend us until we’re bloodied.

No wonder President Duterte has urged waiting till we have ample forces to assert sovereign rights. They should include the marine surveillance planes, long-range anti-ship missiles, and anti-aircraft defenses urged by Washington security analysts.

Justice Carpio also rightly called for Asean to collectively counter Chinese militarization. But regional defense cooperation, like national military buildup, takes time. So, President Duterte is biding his time.

That’s the better part of valor.