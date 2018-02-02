Don’t mention the name ‘Aljur’ to Robin Padilla

Action star Robin Padilla lost his cool at a media conference this week where he renewed an endorsement contract with a health supplement. He didn’t like one of the questions during the open forum from a female member of the press who cheekily asked whether he had thought of giving Aljur Abrenica—father of his daughter Kylie’s new baby—a product sample.

Robin sarcastically retorted, “Nakatatawa ang tanong na iyan… Kasal muna,” and quickly passed the mic to fellow endorser and brother Robin Padilla.

Unable to hide his irritation, everyone heard him mutter, “Baka makasapak ako. Pero hindi ako pumapatol sa babae.”

To say that Aljur is a sensitive topic for Robin is therefore an understatement, even as he said before he respects his daughter’s decision and acknowledges his first grandchild. What seems to be non-negotiable is recognizing Aljur as a member of his family unless he marries her daughter.

Roving Eye understands the sentiment of a father, but unfortunately, Aljur doesn’t seem like the marrying type. Maybe he’ll marry her eventually, maybe he won’t, but for the time being, Robin is sure to flare up at the mention of his name.

Which begs one to wonder what he would have done had a male—or gay—writer asked him the Aljur question.