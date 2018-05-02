’Don’t vote for drug personalities’

CALASIAO, Pangasinan: The Police Region 1 Director, Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, on Wednesday urged voters of Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Ilocos Norte not to vote for anyone on the list of 310 drug personalities who are seeking positions in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on May 14.

Sapitula made the statement in reaction to a report that the drug personalities listed also filed their certificates of candidacy in various local election offices in Region 1.

Pangasinan is said to have the highest number of candidates on the list followed by La, Union, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

“Let us pray they do not win so that the barangay they will be serving will not be tainted,” Sapitula told barangay and municipal officials who attended the ceremony declaring this town a declared drug-free municipality.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) headed by Assistant Regional Director Marvin Taveras and PDEA Provincial Director Dexter Asayco declared Calasiao the 25th drug-free municipality in Pangasinan.

“Let us not allow candidates involved in illegal drugs to win by not voting for them,” Sapitula said.

He also directed the chiefs of police in Pangasinan headed by Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver Lee to monitor the drug personalities in their jurisdiction while campaigning in the villages.

Lee reported that all the barangay of 44 towns and four cities were already cleared of illegal drugs.

Asayco said that next to be declared drug-free after Calasiao were San Manuel and Urdaneta City.

Sapitula said there was no shabu laboratory in the Ilocos region contrary to the allegations that La Union was one of the places prospected by a Chinese drug syndicate for setting up a laboratory in the province.

Sapitula also announced that two barangay chairmen and four councilmen in Pangasinan were in the recently released PDEA narco-list.

The barangay chairmen are Amado Peralta-Japson of San Jose in San Nicolas, Pangasinan and Eduardo Ramones of Ambabaay in Bani town.

The four councilmen on the list are Roger Navasca of Poblacion East in Agno town, Rayward Obra of Barangay Ambabaay in Bani, Genaro Camorongan of Barangay Beleng in Bayambang and Marlon Serrano of PNR Station Site in San Carlos City.

Japson is detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Tayug, Pangasinan and is facing non-bailable charges in illegal drugs, while Ramones is facing charges of possession of illegal drugs before the Alaminos City Regional Trial Court.

Ramones is out on bail after a prosecutor, who is the brother-in-law of his sister, allegedly granted his lawyer’s motion.

Both Ramones and Obra, who surrendered in the Oplan Tokhang, are seeking re-election according to records of the Commission on Elections in Bani.

PDEA agents and police also arrested Obra last year for possession of illegal drugs.

Camorongan and Serrano, who also surrendered in the Oplan Tokhang, are also seeking re-election but Navasca is not running.