Dorego shines as Lyceum blanks UE in Ang Liga

James Paul Dorego fired a late brace as Lyceum of the Philippines University thwarted University of the East (UE), 2-0, to keep its firm grip of the third spot in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Dorego netted two goals within the final 11 minutes as the Pirates posted a fitting end to their elimination round campaign, notching their fifth win against two draws and two losses for 17 points on No. 3.

The Intramuros-based booters also got back to their winning ways following two defeats and two stalemates in their previous outings.

The Red Warriors suffered their second straight setback and fourth overall as they dropped to No. 8 with seven points built on two wins and a draw.

An undermanned UE absorbed a 1-2 defeat to powerhouse San Beda College just a day before its loss to Lyceum.

Lyceum came alive late in the match, with Michael Dumalag leading the charge alongside Anton Empleo only to be swayed offside during their attack.

The Pirates’ aggression paid dividends as Dorego outran his defender and beat the opposing goalkeeper for the breakthrough goal in the 79th minute.

Moments later, UE’s Carlo Loresca tackled Lyceum’s Carlo Conde inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Dorego.

Dorego then calmly sent the ball into the bottom left corner of the net in the 82nd as the Pirates held on for the win.

Meanwhile, Ateneo De Manila University banked on a fiery start as it mauled University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 10-0, to strengthen its case for a return trip to the playoffs.

The Blue Booters notched eight goals in the first half as they nailed their fourth win against three losses for 12 points, just one marker behind No. 3 San Beda and No. 4 College of St. Benilde.

It was also back-to-back romps for the last season’s runner-up after an 8-0 demolition of Emilio Aguinaldo College on Saturday.

The Altas Booters closed its horrendous campaign with a winless card in 10 matches.