Dormitorio ready for World Mountainbike Championships

Rising Filipina mountain bike star Ariana Dormitorio will test her skill and endurance in the World Mountainbike Championships slated on September 9 in Cairns, Australia.

The Asian MTB Series champion will pit her prowess against the world’s top cyclists in the female under-23 cross-country category.

The Philippines will be competing against Japan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand in the prestigious race.

Dormitorio is under the tutelage of her father and coach Donjie Dormitorio.

The 20-year old rider has an average speed of 14.8 kilometers per hour (kph), slightly behind her rivals’ average, which is15kph.

But the young Dormitorio, a native of Dumangas, Iloilo, is optimistic that she can improve her speed comes competition day.

Dormitorio topped the Asian qualifying leg last November in Laguna.

She finished the 90-kilometer course in five hours, 16 minutes and 12 seconds – the fastest among the field of women bikers. She was four minutes ahead of second-placer Melissa Jaroda, who cross the line in 5:16:45.

Domitorio also ruled the UCI Asia Mountain Biker Series last August in Sabah, Malaysia.