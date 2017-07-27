Doroy secures lead in Asian Schools Chess

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Allaney Jia Doroy grabbed the top spot after the eighth round of the girls’ 17-under in the 13th Asian Schools Chess Championship being held at the Liaohe Art Museum in Panjin, China.

With one more round left, Doroy holds the lead with seven points on six wins and two draws.

She defeated Dariya Lee of Kyrgyzstan in the first round, Liu Suhi of China in second, Ho Chen Ee of Malaysia in fourth, Chyi Hwang of Taiwan in fifth, Chen Chi of Taiwan in sixth and WFM Chih Chiang-An of Taiwan in eighth.

Doroy agreed to a draw with Samantha Edithso of Indonesia (third) and Men Jia Yi of China (seventh).

The Filipina woodpusher guns for her second gold medal when she takes on Liu Xinyu of China in the final round today.

Doroy earned her first gold in the rapid chess event on Monday.

Kylen Joy Mordido, Stephen Rome Pangilinan, Jerlyn Mae San Diego and Daren Dela Cruz are also in contention for gold medal in their respective events.

Mordido has six points in girls’ 15-under, Panglinan got six points in boys’ 17-under, San Diego scored 5.5 points in girls’ 13-under and Dela Cruz earned 6.5 points in girls’ 9-under – all of them are in second place after eighth round.

The other members of the team are Al-Basher Buto (third in boys’ 7-under with 5.5 points), Jerish John Velarde (fourth in boys’ 11-under with 5.5 points), Gal Brien Palasigue (fourth in boys’ 15-under with five points), Poddar Srihaan (fifth in boys’ 9-under with 5.5 points) and Daniel Quizon (fifth in boys’ 13-under with 5.5 points).

The Philippines has so far won three gold, three silver and one bronze in rapid.

After the standard chess, the team will be shooting for more gold medals in the blitz competition.

EMIL C. NOGUERA