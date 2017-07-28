Doroy snatches second gold in Asian Schools Chess

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Allaney Jia Doroy powered the Philippines to one-gold, three-silver finish in the standard chess event of the 13th Asian Schools Chess Championship being held at the Liaohe Art Museum in Panjin, China.

Doroy bagged the gold medal in the girls’ 17-under after collecting eight points on seven wins and two draws. She scored a crucial victory over Chinese Liu Xin Yu in the final round of the tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

It was Doroy’s second gold medal in the competition following her domination in the rapid chess event on Monday.

Kylen Joy Mordido, Daren Dela Cruz and Stephen Rome Pangilinan contributed silver medals in their respec- tive divisions.

Mordido wound up second in the girls’ 15-under with seven points (seven wins and two losses), while Dela Cruz took the runner-up honors in the girls’ 9-under with 7.5 points (six wins and three draws) and Pangilinan placed second in the boys’ 17-under with seven points (six wins, two draws and one loss).

Not as lucky were Jerish John Velarde (fourth in boys’ 11-underwith 6.5 points), Gal Brien Palasigue (fifth in boys’ 15-under with 5.5 points), Al-Basher Buto (fifth in boys’ 7-under with 5.5 points), Jerlyn Mae San Diego (seventh in girls’ 13-under with five points), Raiza Mae Locmayoan (14th in girls’ 11-under with 4.5 points) and Gladimir Romero (19th in boys’ 9-under with 4.5 points).

So far, the Philippine delegation has four golds, six silvers and one bronze.

Up next for the Filipino woodpushers is the blitz competition beginning today with Doroy hoping to win her third gold.

Doroy will be facing Chen Chi of Taiwan in the opening round.