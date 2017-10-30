Dos Santos saves Global vs Ilocos

Wesley Dos Santos emerged as the unlikely hero as Global Cebu FC escaped also-ran Ilocos United FC, 3-2, to inch closer to the Finals Series of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday night at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Dos Santos buried the match-winner late in the second half as the fourth-running People’s Club improved its record to 11-7-6 win-draw-loss for 40 points and moved one win away from securing a semifinals berth.

Global Cebu also bounced back from an away 0-2 setback to Kaya FC-Makati more than a week ago.

Ilocos United sank deeper down the cellar as the rookies from Vigan suffered their 20th defeat and remained with seven points built on a lone win on top of four draws.

It was the visiting squad that first gained the lead as Ivorian forward Arthur Kouassi netted the opening goal in the 19th minute.

Darryl Roberts immediately equalized for the home squad two minutes later and even handed Global the upper hand in the 43rd as the Trinidadian striker tapped home a cross from the right flank.

Kouassi struck anew to put the game on a 2-2 deadlock, launching from the top of the penalty box shortly before the high-scoring first half ended.

With raw scoring chances coming from both sides in the second half, it seemed that the Ilocanos would deny the Cebuanos a crucial win in front of their home fans.

Dos Santos, however, salvaged the maximum points for the Visayan club as the Brazilian defender controlled a long ball from Yu Hoshide before flicking it over an Ilocos defender and firing it home with 12 minutes left in the regulation.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna FC bowed out of semifinals contention after settling for a 2-2 draw with ousted Davao Aguilas FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Stallions blew an early two-goal lead as they got practically booted out of the playoff picture with 32 points on an 8-8-10 card and with only two games remaining.

Bradley McDonald and Harrison Sawyer played the spoilers’ role for Davao Aguilas, who slightly hiked their total to 15 points on a 2-9-11 slate.