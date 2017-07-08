Saturday, July 8, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»DOST-12 PUSHES ROBUST S&T CAMPAIGN

    DOST-12 PUSHES ROBUST S&T CAMPAIGN

    0
    By on Regions

    A TWO-DAY training workshop aimed to address gaps in the Department of Science and Technology branding and S&T promotion, the DOST in Region 12, in partnership with DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII), was conducted in Cotabato City recently. “With this two-day undertaking, we primarily hope to strengthen DOST XII’s S&T promotion initiatives in creating public awareness on various programs, projects, services and activities of DOST in the region as well as in underlining the role of S&T in socio-economic development,” DOST-XII regional director Zenaida Hadji Raof Laidan said. Similarly, DOST-STII resource speaker, Aristotle Carandang, highlighted the importance of information as a transformational tool that, when properly disseminated, can inspire the public to actively participate thus creating the culture of understanding by converting learned information to experience.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.