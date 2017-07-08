DOST-12 PUSHES ROBUST S&T CAMPAIGN

A TWO-DAY training workshop aimed to address gaps in the Department of Science and Technology branding and S&T promotion, the DOST in Region 12, in partnership with DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII), was conducted in Cotabato City recently. “With this two-day undertaking, we primarily hope to strengthen DOST XII’s S&T promotion initiatives in creating public awareness on various programs, projects, services and activities of DOST in the region as well as in underlining the role of S&T in socio-economic development,” DOST-XII regional director Zenaida Hadji Raof Laidan said. Similarly, DOST-STII resource speaker, Aristotle Carandang, highlighted the importance of information as a transformational tool that, when properly disseminated, can inspire the public to actively participate thus creating the culture of understanding by converting learned information to experience.