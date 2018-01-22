DoST allocates P4.75M to Siquijor entrepreneurs

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Siquijor allocated P4.75 million worth of technological assistance to the new batch of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) identified through the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (Setup). The assistance will be given to 11 beneficiaries – six food processors, two firms under the metals and engineering sector and one furniture shop. Last year, 10 MSMEs also received grants from Setup. Of the total amount, DOST Siquijor PSTC has allotted over 50 percent or P2.76 million to food processors; P1,776,500 for metals and engineering firms and P204,887 to the furniture sector. The assistance to the MSMEs will be used to procure equipment and machineries. The beneficiaries will pay monthly the total amount for 36 months through post dated checks.