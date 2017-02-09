DOST to beef up fish by-products

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and major players of the fisheries industry convened

recently for a Focus Group Discussion (FGD) on the value-adding of fishery by-products in Zamboanga City.

This initial FGD focused on exploring viable R&D collaboration options with the industry and establishing a solid and meaningful network relationship between the government, the academe and the fisheries industry.

The group centered on market-driven R&D in the regions to solve local industry problems and prioritizing by-products of the tuna and sardines processing industry for value adding.

Attending the FGD were owners and plant managers of Seacoast Top Choice Food Corporation, Bigfish Foods Corporation, Universal Canning Incorporated, PERMEX Producer and Exporter Corporation and Mega Fishing Corporation.

Also present were experts and representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Western Mindanao State University and Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences & Technology.

Facilitated by DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Brenda Nazareth-Manzano, DOST XI Regional Director Anthony Sales and Director of Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI), Ma. Patricia Azanza, the forum identified at least three priority areas.