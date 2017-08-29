DOST-CAR cites Apayao sericulture project

THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has started venturing into a silk project with the Apayao State College (ASC) in Apayao province to revive the industry in the province. Sericulture, silk farming is the rearing of silkworm for the production of silk. Victor Mariano, DoST-CAR regional director, said the establishment of silkworm rearing houses with an appropriate mulberry field is now realized initially in Apayao, through ASC with the initiative of the forestry and agriculture departments of the college. The project is also in partnership with the local government of Kabugao, the provincial government of Apayao and the the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority through a memorandum of agreement. With an initial one hectare land area in Barangay Elias K. Bulut that the local government of Kabugao provided and at least 24,000 mulberry cuttings from Philfida, the project provides research opportunities for ASC and livelihood for the village people. “Ultimately, the project will expand to at least 10 hectares land area in order to sustain the mulberry leaves requirement of silkworms for cocoon production within four years,” Mariano said.