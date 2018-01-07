DOST CONDUCTS TRAINING SEMINAR FOR PYROTECHNIC MAKERS

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will conduct a training seminar for pyrotechnic makers and manufacturers to help the local fireworks industry produce products that will help them keep up with their foreign competitors. The seminar is being held from January 8-12 at the Malolos Club Royale Resort and Restaurant in Malolos City. It will tackle safety guidelines in manufacturing fireworks and regulations on how to make pyrotechnics to avoid accidents. Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy– Alvarado said the training will keep the local fireworks makers abreast with new technologies that they can adopt. The Pyrotechnic Regulatory Board of Bulacan said most of the local fireworks manufacturers still use technology that has long been banned in other countries since these have caused fireworks related incidents.

FREDERICK M. SILVERIO