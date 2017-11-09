DOST-FPRDI helps develop green charcoal

The country’s chicken roasters may soon be using green charcoal to cook their famous grilled products, thanks to a Pampanga-based firm and technologies from the Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DoST-FPRDI).

A charcoal briquette is a compacted mass made from a mix of charcoal fines and a binder, and is molded under pressure. It is less messy than ordinary charcoal and easier to handle because it is compact and uniform in size. Also, it easily ignites, burns more slowly, gives more intense heat per unit volume, and is almost smokeless when burned.

“The bana grass briquette is a most welcome development as the use of eco-friendly charcoal can help relieve pressure on the country’s mangroves. During the past decade, the heavy dependence on wood charcoal by the lechon businesses all over the country has been blamed for the depletion of our mangrove forests,” engineer Belen Bisana of DOST-FPRDI said.

During DoST-FPRDI’s recent techno-demo at Mackay Green Energy, Inc., officers from Mang Inasal Philippines Inc. were on hand to observe how the bana grass briquettes are made. According to Mackay’s Joseph Issifu, aside from Mang Inasal, they have ongoing talks with two other top roasting companies who are interested in their product.

Mackay Green Energy Inc. acquired 30 manual briquettors, 30 drum kilns, 6 binder-mixers and 6 charcoal crushers from DoST-FPRDI for the manufacture of green charcoal.