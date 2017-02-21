DOST honors 16 Makati teen Math wizards

Sixteen students from the Makati Science High School (MakSci) received the Youth Excellence in Science (YES) medal from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The YES medal is an institutional award given to Filipino students for their exemplary achievements in international individual or team competitions in Mathematics and Science. The competitions have been duly registered with DOST Science Education Institute (SEI).

Makati Mayor Abby Binay congratulated the young Math wizards for their achievement and assured them of the continued support of the city government.

“Their achievements should inspire their fellow students to strive for academic excellence. It validates the value of supporting public education with investments that enable our young Makatizens to achieve their full potential,” Binay said.

The latest DOST YES Awards recognized 821 students from 238 schools, the biggest batch of recipients since its inception. The awardees consist of 446 students from the National Capital Region and 375 from other regions.

The 16 awardees from MakSci included five Grade 7 students — Josh Kelvin Aguda, Joshua Clarke Bautista, Reighne Clarence Evangelista, Mark Andrei Elpedes and Lesmon Saluta. The two Grade 8 awardees were Al Patrick Castro and Paul Samson Topacio.

Other YES medal awardees from MakSci included eight Grade 9 students — Jan Paul Aplacador, Trisha Denise Castillo, Albert Timothy Go, Miguel Gomez, Josua Padua, Kenneth Gabriel Rojas, Nathaniel Franz Rustia, and Patricia Ina Tañada, and Christopher Banzon, Grade 11.

MakSci principal Samuel Bulan expressed his gratitude to the city government for its unwavering support to the students.

“We are grateful to the city government of Makati for supporting our students every time they compete abroad, as well as our programs aimed at further developing their mathematical skills,” Bulan said.

Programs of the city science high school include the Mathematical Challenge for Filipino Kids Training Program), Young Mathematicians In-House Intensive Training Program, and Mathematics Olympiad Summer Training Program.