DOST lends support to Cebu coffee producers

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Cebu has stepped in to assist producers of Tuburan ground coffee market their product for export, developing new packaging materials and consulting with growers on boosting yields, the agency reported.

“We designed the label and developed the appropriate packaging for the Tuburan Coffee,” DOST Cebu Provincial Director Engr. Tristan Abando explained.

From transparent stand-up pouch plastic packaging, Tuburan coffee now sports a more elegant black opaque, matte-finish, stand-up, zip-locked, aluminum composite plastic, Abando said.

DOST-Cebu underwrote the cost of the packaging materials as part of the Accelerated and Sustainable Anti-Poverty Program (ASAPP).

“The DOST team is continuously studying on how can we further improve the coffee packaging to extend its shelf life and to make the product world-class,” Abando added.

Abando said that improving Tuburan Coffee packaging for the world market is part of DOST’s initial assistance for the coffee farming communities in Tuburan. ASAPP is spearheaded by the National Economic and Development Authority, which convened government agencies and stakeholders to help improve and develop the local Tuburan coffee as a poverty reduction program.

DOST 7 Regional Director Edilberto Paradela said the Tuburan Coffee project is a showcase of the maximum impact of the convergence of different government agencies through ASAPP to improve an industry.

DOST is currently allocating funds for the technology upgrading of the current coffee production and for further packaging improvement through ASAPP’s counterpart program, the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology.

“Currently, the coffee production in Tuburan is still small-scale. We are now studying on how to boost its production capacity through equipment and skills upgrading,” Paradela said.

Paradela also commended the Municipality of Tuburan and Mayor Democrito Diamante Jr. for their efforts in developing a Cebu homegrown coffee product. From an initial 500 hectares in nine barangays in Tuburan, the industry has now spread to 2,850 hectares in 16 barangays of the town, with about 1,000 farmers part of the government-backed program.