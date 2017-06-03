DOST mobile library visits Batangas schools

A TEAM from the Department of Science and Technology Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Region and the provincial Science and Technology Center–Batangas recently visited elementary schools in the province to be oriented on Starbooks (Science & Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosk Station).

Starbooks aims to reach far-flung areas where the Internet is scarce to bring make information available to students and scholars.

The first stop was at San Jose Elementary School in Tuy, Batangas where 207 students with the principal and teachers were oriented and were delighted to learn that Starbooks does not require an Internet connection.

Next stop was Buso-Buso Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas, where 293 students, 10 teachers and the school principal attended the orientation.

Several other schools were visited by Starbooks with the last stop at Mabini Elementary School where 542 students, 15 teachers and an administrative aid were introduced on the technology and educational package of Starbooks.