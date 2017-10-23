DOST names sci-tech experts

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) cited several individuals and institutions as Science and Technology (S&T) ambassadors for their contributions to the region.

Assemblywoman Irene Tillah of Sulu (2nd district), assistant majority floor leader of the Regional Legislative Assembly (RLA), was recognized as S&T Ambassador on Policy for her efforts in promoting DOST’s programs in her district.

Tillah has extended full support to DOST projects such as RxBox, a telemedicine device, and Starbooks, the first Philippine science digital library.

As chair of the Committee on Women, Youth and Family Relations in the RLA, Tillah also supported the establishment of Philippine Standard Time in Sulu, a DOST project to synchronize time in the ARMM and the rest of the country.

Aside from Tillah, DOST-ARMM also awarded Modrika Masukat, Maguindanao municipal agriculture officer, as technology adopter ambassador and Rosemarie DR Josue and Rowena Caro-Benavides, both from Mindanao State University in Maguindanao, as ambassadors on research and development.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Panglima Sugala in Tawi-Tawi and the city of Lamitan in Basilan were recognized as supportive local government unit ambassadors.

The department also recognized youth ambassadors Arman Ali Ghodsinia and Jai Aliyah MD Salliman. Also awarded ambassador as a DOST scholar was Ahalnida Majid Tambihasan.

The S&T week aims to bring science and technology closer to the people by letting them experience the vital role of science, technology, and innovation in improving the quality of life, protecting the environment and contributing to national development, particularly in poverty alleviation.

With this year’s theme “Science for People,” the celebration highlighted the significant contributions of science and technology in the lives of the Filipinos towards holistic countryside development.