DOST promotes sugar palm in Romblon town

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Mimaropa (Region 4A) office is promoting the humble kaong or sugar palm as a cash crop in the town of Odiongan in Romblon.

The DOST-Mimaropa office conducted in Odiongan on December 1-6 a training for the propagation and processing of sugar palm at the Provincial Science and Technology Center-Romblon located in the town.

Also known as hidiok or kabo-negro, sugar palm is an ingredient for fruit salad and halo-halo, and can be likened to nata de coco processed from coconuts, except that kaong is oblong and is colored white, red, or green.

Three sugar palm farmers from Lucban, Quezon, were invited to share their skills and knowledge on cultivating and processing sugar palm for trainees from Odiongan. Students from the Romblon State University also attended the training.

Fortunately, sugar palm originated from the wild and is sturdy, and does not require fertilizers to grow or maintain.

The DOST-Mimaropa said those growing sugar palm claim the tree can yield about 50 kilos of kaong every year, which can be sold at P350 per kilo.

Besides its fruit, sugar palm is also raw material source for broom sticks (walis tingting) from its leaves, and vinegar and honey from its flowers. Old palm trees are also used to make orchid plant-based decors.

CONRAD M. CARIÑO