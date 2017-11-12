DOST-TAPI holds inventors contest, exhibits in Ilocos

THE Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DoST-TAPI), through its Regional Office 1, will conduct the 2017 Regional Invention Contest and Exhibit (RICE) from November 14 to 16 at the Robinsons Place–Ilocos in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte. To recognize Filipino inventor’s creativity, hardwork and efforts in showing their capabilities, a total of 234 entries from the secondary schools, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and private individuals and institutions in Region 1 will be exhibited and judged during the event. There are 201 entries from the secondary schools and 14 entries from the SUCs. The entries will be judged according to the originality of the technology, creativity/methodology, the market potential and usefulness and presentation and demonstration bythe participants. Three regional winners will be selected per category and will be announced and awarded during closing ceremonies on November 16.