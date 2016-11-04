DOT CLEANS UP INTRAMUROS

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo has directed the Intramuros Administration (IA) to start the “general cleaning” of the historic Walled City on Friday.

The IA is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The DOT is set to mount more events to attract tourists, while fostering unity and cooperation among the Intramuros stakeholders at the same time. Other DOT attached agencies are also ready to do their share in reviving Intramuros.

Participating in the clean-up are educational institutions, business locators and barangays in Intramuros. The drive is also supported by the Naval Reserve Command, Intramuros Fire Station, Club Intramuros Golf Course, Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Public Works and Highways, Manila-DPS, Intramuros security provider Lockheed Security Agency, Friends of Imelda Romualdez Marcos (FIRM), Rotary Club of Fort Santiago and other non-government organizations.