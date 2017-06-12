DoT launches new promotional campaign

The Department of Tourism (DoT) launched its promotional campaign “Experience the Philippines” highlighting the different tourist destinations in the country during nationwide and simultaneous flag ceremonies on June 12, Independence Day.

“Here, you don’t have to see the sun to discover radiance; you don’t have to see colors to experience vibrance; you don’t have to see smiles to know you are safe; you don’t have to see to feel you are home,” says a voice-over in “Sights,” the title of the minute-long clip for the campaign.

The voice-over is spoken by a Japanese retiree named M. Uchimura, who is also the character in the clip, featuring his island-hopping in the Hundred Islands of Pangasinan, dancing with locals in the Banaue Rice Terraces in Ifugao, riding an ATV in the Paoay Sand Dunes in Ilocos Norte, and enjoying his snacks on the cobblestoned Calle Crisologo in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Toward the end of the video, Uchimura, who wears a hat and sunglasses, takes out his walking stick to navigate Calle Crisologo, revealing he is blind.

According to Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, the ad aims to encourage tourists to experience the Philippines themselves to know how it is to be a Filipino.

“We are shifting our focus in our promotional campaigns toward the unique experiences that each destination could offer, Filipino hospitality, and security,” Teo said in a statement.