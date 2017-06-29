DOT promotes Philippines in Japan

The Philippines is promoting its tourist destinations in Japan particulary in the cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya during a Philippine Business Mission (PBM) from June 26 to 29.

According to the Department of Tourism, the PBM hopes to increase the country’s share of Japan’s burgeoning outbound market. The Philippines recorded 211,123 Japanese visitors from January to April this year.

The Philippine delegation includes representatives from four travel and tour companies, 34 hotel and resort properties, and two airline companies.

“I found the PBM an important exercise to sustain the interest of our counterparts in growing business both ways.

We are lucky to have nurtured good relationships which matter a lot during times of crises, in keeping the steady influx [of visitors]and in mounting mutual tactical measures to strengthen the market,” DOT Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am now on the other side of the fence and find our private sector partners’ show of force as very heart-warming and truly telling of their full support to government,” Teo added.

The PBM includes a tourism seminar, a Travel Mart where one-on-one meetings are set, and a cocktail reception for follow-through networking and socialization.

The event aims to tap around 400 top travel agents from the three big cities in Japan and also to forge links with top media influencers.

Earlier, Teo said that the Philippines can rise again even after the peace and order issue in Marawi City and the Resorts World Manila attack.

She said that the tourism sector continuously makes an effort to promote the Philippines in other countries, noting the the Southeast Asian archipelago is still safe to visit.