DoT secretaries and their compensation

WITH the controversy surrounding the P60-million payment of the Department of Tourism to People’s Television Network, Due Diligencer is reporting here the salaries of two secretaries of the Department of Tourism (DoT) – one succeeding the other – as audited by the Commission on Audit (CoA).

As DoT secretary for six months in 2016, the government paid Ramon Reyes Jimenez Jr. a total of P1.168 million. Of this, P711,738, equivalent to 60.936 percent, was his basic salary while P456,272, or 39.064 percent, represented his other pays and perks.

As Tourism chief, Jimenez’s other pays and perks were honorarium, P12,000; allowances, P122,649; and bonus, incentives and other benefits, P153,623. He also received P168,000 as discretionary allowance.

Jimenez was also either chairman, vice chairman or member of the board of seven other government agencies under the DoT.

On the other hand, Wanda Corazon Tulfo Teo, who succeeded Jimenez as DoT secretary, received P1.146 million also for six months, of which P702,512, or 61.316 percent, was her basic salary.

The amount of P443,210, or 38.684 percent, represented her incentives in six months in 2016. These included

P12,000 as honorarium; P111,120 as allowances; P152,086 as bonus, incentives and other benefits; and P168,000 as discretionary allowance.

Teo also took over the reins of eight other DoT units either as chairman, vice chairman or simply a member of the board.

By the way, as a member of the board of Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), Robert Uy Teo, Wanda’s husband, received P210,000 as honorarium in 2016.

Other CoA reports

Due Diligencer went through CoA’s other reports for the readers of The Manila Times to have a basis for comparison between the compensation of the DoT secretaries then and in 2016.

As Tourism secretary for six months in 2010, Joseph A. Durano’s compensation amounted to P469,209, of which P355,116, or 75.684 percent, was his basic salary while his other pays and perks totaled P114,093, or 24.316 percent.

The government paid Alberto A. Lim more as DoT secretary for seven months based on COA’s audit. Of his total compensation of P569,206 in six months in the same year, his basic salary totaled P416,748, or 73.216 percent.

The remaining P148,458, or 26.784 percent, went to his other pays and perks.

Both Durano and Lim were paid P12,000, the same honorarium the government paid the DOT secretaries six years later. This would amount to a total of P24,000 for one year.

Aside from his basic salary, Durano also was paid P70,000 as allowances; P32,093 as bonus, incentives and benefits. The COA report did not have any amount under “confidential/intelligence fund.”

The government also paid Lim his six-month additional pays and perks, such as P66,000 as allowances and P74,458 as bonuses, incentives and benefits.

Due Diligencer’s take

It is up to the readers to compare the salaries of the DoT secretaries of today and yesterday. What could be their conclusion from the information that while Lim and Barbers were paid only so much, their successors would become millionaires six years later?

The CoA reports contain numbers that are easily understandable. That’s why it is important for even ordinary citizens to be able to read and understand CoA’s findings. They should know how and why the government spends so much on officials’ pays and perks aside from their basic salaries.

Of course, government compensation would never approximate the amount paid by private companies for their executives.

Why then is the government able to attract highly paid executives from the private sector?

CoA should provide the answer even if its main task is to watch and guard public funds through its audit function, even if it is engaged only in the post-audit of expenses.

Hopefully, CoA would be able to provide the public who have access to its website with the amounts the government spends each year for the entire bureaucracy. By doing so, it would be doing the greatest public service there is for every Filipino citizen.

As has been suggested here a few pieces ago, readers of The Manila Times should find time to read CoA’s reports on expenses by various agencies and their top officials. The suggestion is intended to inform them about the ways the different agencies are spending taxpayers’ money.

How did inflation affect the salaries of DoT secretaries that the government had to adjust them to million pesos from few hundreds after six years? Just asking.

