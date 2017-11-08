DOT Secretary lauds Baguio on UNESCO’S creative cities list

THE Department of Tourism (DoT) lauded Baguio City for its inclusion in the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Creative Cities list under the field of Craft and Folk Arts. Baguio is known for its woodwork, woven designs, handicraft, painting, architecture, park landscape and other art forms. “We are happy that our efforts have paid off with DOT handling the application’s submission in June this year. Baguio’s acceptance was already a milestone and its inclusion in October only validated the city’s positioning as an arts and creative artists hub,” Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said in a statement. She added that the citation should serve as an inspiration to other cities to work for inclusion in the network, which also covers other fields such as design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music.