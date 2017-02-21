DoT sees 6.5-M tourism workforce by 2022

THE Department of Tourism (DoT) expects about 6.5 million workers will fuel the tourism sector by 2022, the DoT secretary said.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo disclosed DoT’s projections as she addressed global leaders and tourism industry stakeholders during the World Tourism Forum—Global Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on February 16 to 18.

“About 6.5 million workers will fuel the tourism sector by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte administration in 2022,” Teo said.

She announced that the DoT has just completed its National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP), which will serve as the roadmap of the department through 2022.

“Poor people in dire need of jobs and income to support their families are the focus of DoT’s inclusive and sustainable program under the NTDP, which aims to create employment and livelihood,” Teo said.

Conversely, the master plan targets to double the number of inbound visitors to 12 million and triple inbound expenditure to $20 billion by the year 2022.

“As Tourism Ministers, we have the responsibility not only to promote our destinations but make sure communities benefit and harness their potentials as entrepreneurs,” Teo said.

The Tourism chief urged the delegates to share and exchange consumer insights, information and knowledge to allow the development of diversified tourism activities and tour packages.

Among the community-based tourism initiatives undertaken by the DoT include the provision of technical assistance to small and micro local ventures, training of local tour guides and development of tour programs.

The tourism industry in the Philippines accounts for 8.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product valued at P24 billion and employs over five million people.