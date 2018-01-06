DoTA 2 Major fires off January 21

ABS-CBN Sports has forged a partnership with the country’s first eSports and gaming talent agency Tier One to bring the Finals of the “Galaxy Battles: Emerging Worlds” DoTA 2 Major on January 21 on S+A and S+A HD.

ABS-CBN Sports is ready for the first full-Tagalog eSports broadcast in the country featuring local Tier One talents and shoutcasters like Nico “Kuyanic” Nazario, Jaz “Heneral Tuna” Comoda, and Bianca “Biancake” Yao, who are regularly seen on WomboXcombo.

The entire Philippine gaming community will bear witness to the biggest gaming event of the year as 16 of the top teams in the world, which includes the Philippines’ own TNC Pro team, determine the champion as S+A and S+A HD broadcast the Finals of the “Galaxy Battles: Emerging Worlds” DoTA 2 Major on free TV on January 21.

ABS-CBN Integrated Sports head Dino Laurena said this partnership is part of the network’s advocacy to support local athletes as well as its continuous efforts to diversify the content on S+A, which remains as the country’s top sports channel on free TV.

“Our advocacy in sports also extends to the fast-growing community of Filipino gamers here, who have already shown that they can compete alongside the best in the world of eSports. We believe they can serve as role models in responsible gaming and show the youth how to raise their game to a competitive level, where dedication and discipline is needed and where it is definitely more than just clicking a mouse or a specific key on the keyboard,” said Laurena.

Tier One chief executive officer Tryke Gutierrez, meanwhile, expressed excitement with this big development, which he considers as a landmark moment in local eSports.

“I truly believe that in order for eSports to be appreciated by a wider audience here in the Philippines, it has to be covered by local eSports talents in the local language. Most sports coverages are done in Tagalog, why not eSports?” I’m just happy to have one of the biggest networks in the country believe in what we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

eSports has been a rising phenomenon all over the world, especially in the last few years. Examples of this are instances such as the League of Legends World Championship drawing in over 30 million viewers and DoTA 2’s The International giving out prize pools of nearly P1.2 billion. It has grown to rival traditional sports as a must-watch modern spectacle of skill and competition. Other gaming events that have made their mark in the Philippine gaming world are the likes of the Manila Major and Manila Masters, which experienced tickets sold out for the duration of the tourney.