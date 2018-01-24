DOTR ALLOcateS P60M more for Southern Negros airport

BACOLOD CITY: An additional P60 million has been allocated by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) for the runway improvement of Kabankalan airport in Negros Occidental. Mayor Isidro Zayco said the amount is in addition to the P30 million earmarked last year by DoTr for the runway concreting, making it a total P90 million coming from the national government. He said the city government has been working for the realization of the airport for several years now. The development of the 105-hectare airport which stated in 2007 is financed by the city government of Kabankalan.The provincial government also allocated P30 million for the airport, while the city government approved a P50 million budget for it. Kabankalan, the biggest city outside of the capital Bacolod, is considered the gateway to various tourist sites in southern Negros with its strategic location.