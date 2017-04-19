DoTR chief hopes PH, Japan to sign Metro subway deal in Nov

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur Tugade said he is hoping that President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will sign the agreement for the construction of the Mega Manila Subway project in November this year.

This “most ambitious project” will allow for a “consistent travel time” of 31 minutes between Quezon City and Taguig, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) chief said during the “Dutertenomics” Forum held at the Conrad Hotel on Tuesday.

Tugade said the project, which will cost an estimated P227 million for the central section, is set to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2020, although he is pushing for it to be started by 2019. Completion is expected by 2024.

“This is the first subway system in the Philippines and it will be using Japanese tunneling expertise,” Tugade said.

Daily ridership is estimated at 350,000 passengers.

The project will be funded by the government through official development assistance and is the subject of an ongoing feasibility study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The study is expected to be completed in July this year.

The subway’s proposed stops are: Mindanao Avenue; North Avenue; Quezon Avenue; East Avenue; Anonas; Katipunan; Ortigas North; Ortigas South; Kalayaan; Bonifacio Global City; Cayetano Boulevard; Food Terminal Inc; and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Meanwhile, Tugade said that Phase 1 of the Mindanao Railway Project is expected to be completed by 2021.

“Phase 1 hopefully will be completed in 2021 and this will cover the 104 km [from]Tagum to Davao City to Digos,” he said.

The DoTR chief also said that by 2020, the Cavite Expressway, North Luzon Expressway-South Luzon

Expressway Connector Road, and the NLEX Harbor Link are expected to be completed.

“The Harbor Link did not start during the PRRD [President Rodrigo Roa Duterte] administration but we will finish it now. That’s what we are assuring,” Tugade said, noting that NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 is to be finished by the end of this year.

The secretary said that the public must learn to trust that the Duterte administration will fulfill its promises.

“We are doing these projects with the guidance of PRRD that there is no corruption. Give us your trust. Do not doubt,” Tugade earlier said during a site visit.