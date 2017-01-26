DOTr, Clark Dev’t agree to accredit tourism enterprises

The Department of Tourism Region 3 and the Clark Development Corporation agreed to enforce the accreditation of tourism enterprises operating within the Clark Freeport Zone.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by CDC President and CEO Noel F. Manankil and DOT Region 3 Director Ronnie Tiotuico on Monday, the CDC said in a statement Wednesday.

The agreement supports the thrust to uplift the quality of tourism facilities and services in the country as mandated by R.A. 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009.

R.A. 9593 provides for a “national policy for tourism as an engine of investment, employment, growth and national development, and strengthening the Department of Tourism and its attached agencies to effectively and efficiently implement that policy, and appropriating funds therefor.”

At present, Clark has over 2,000 hotel rooms, 63 convention and meeting facilities, 75 dining facilities, eight wellness facilities and five hospitals. The freeport also has six casinos, eight golf and other sports facilities, seven shopping centers, 20 banks, 12 convenience stores and six petrol depots.