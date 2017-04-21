DoTr, DPWH told to ensure road safety

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to install concrete barriers on highways to avoid repeats of tragic road accidents that had claimed many lives.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said the order came after the Leomarick bus fell into a 100-foot ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija that killed at least 34 people, including minors.

Duterte called for a meeting on Thursday night in Malacañang and instructed all departments to exert efforts in ensuring the prevention of road accidents.

The President suggested “sleeper lines” or “alert strips” on the road to keep drivers alert while driving.

In the same meeting, DoTr Secretary Arthur Tugade mentioned that a department order is being drafted to address the vehicle age especially those imported buses.

“[T]hose imported buses [will]be reckoned from the date of [its]manufacture, not from the date of importation,” Delgra said.

According to him, the President also directed road board head Chito Clavano to install the road signs and strong barriers near the Leomarick bus accident site in Nueva Ecija.

As of the April 20 toll released by Carranglan Police Station, 34 dead had been recorded and 43 injured.