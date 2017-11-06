DoTr : Expect heavy traffic in QC

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) advised the public to expect traffic slowdown along Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Monday because of the ongoing construction of MRT-7.

The DOTr said drivers coming from Quezon Memorial Circle enroute to Caloocan City or San Jose del Monte and may take Regalado Highway to Ascencion, via Mindanao Avenue to Ascencion or Carida-Esperanza.

Those bound for Quezon Memorial Circle coming from Caloocan or San Jose del Monte may pass through Sampaguita Road to Maligaya Road, via Malaria Road to Maligaya Road, via Malintang Road to Maligaya Road.

“The Task Force appeals to the general public for their patience, and to the drivers of private and public vehicles for their full cooperation, in observing traffic rules and regulations to avoid further obstructions on the road while the construction is on going,” the DOTr said.