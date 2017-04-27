DoTr eyes night ratings for 40 airports

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) aims to give night ratings to 40 airports in the Philippines before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term to allow them to accommodate flights after sunset.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade announced this on Tuesday during the second Dutertenomics Forum in Conrad Manila.

“By doing this, we can help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport because there will be flights at night,” Tugade added.

Currently, the Philippines has 14 night-rated airports: Clark International Airport, Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Tambler International Airport, Zamboanga International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Butuan Airport, Iloilo Airport, Laguindingan Airport, and Tacloban Airport.

“As of today, we have night-rated 19 airports. By 2019, we hope to add an additional four to six night-rated airports,” Tugade said.

The transport secretary also announced complete installation of 13 flight radars in different areas in the country which will be operational before the end of the year.

“Travel will be more definite, identification of aircraft will be better established, and safety will be more guaranteed,” Tugade said.

Tugade also said that they are building more ports to facilitate inter-island travel.

“Hopefully before the end of President Duterte’s term, we would have connected as many provinces within our archipelago through roll-in roll-out (RORO),” Tugade said.

Building more ports will allow easier transport of goods and commodities, which will translate to lower prices for these items, he said.