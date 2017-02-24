DoTR gathers road safety enthusiasts

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and its partner agencies will gather Filipino developers who are road safety enthusiasts for the Road Safety Idea Hack event on March 13 and 18 at Crowne Plaza Hotel. They will produce ideas, methodologies, digital media, campaigns and app prototypes to improve road safety in the Philippines using open traffic data by Grab and road crash data the DOTr aggregated. There will be free workshops on March 13 on how to use Mapillary or the Open Street Map and how to become a road safety advocate. “While crashes can be mitigated with targeted policy and infrastructure interventions, these need to be well-informed by evidence. Hence, the DoTr is enlisting pubic support to use its new open data sets to find solutions that will help meet this target,” the department said in a statement. Also to be launched at the event is Data for Road Incident Visualization Evaluation and Reporting (DRIVER), a web-based platform for geo-spatially recording and analyzing road crashes. This can be accessed at www.roadsafety.gov.ph and is currently populated with data from Metro Manila, Cebu, and Dipolog.