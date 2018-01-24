DOTr launches PUV modernization in Tacloban

THE initial implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program was done in Tacloban City, Leyte on Wednesday with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) rolling out new e-jeepneys in missionary routes in the city. LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said the new e-jeepneys have dash cameras, CCTV cameras and automatic fare collection system. The missionary routes cover: Route A – New transport terminal to Tagpuro and vice versa (14 kilometers), which services the housing sites of Villa Sofia, Sangyaw Village, and New Hope Village; Route B – New transport terminal to New Kawayan and vice versa (12kms), serving Villa Diana, North Hill Arbours, Guadalupe Heights, Greendale Subdivision and Saint Francis Village; Route C – New transport terminal to Cabalawan and vice versa (8 kms), serving Ridgeview Subdivision, UNDP housing site, Lions Ville and Knightsridge. Three franchises with 15 units each were opened for each route, providing 45 units for the new missionary routes.