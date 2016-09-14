DOTr may ban private cars from Edsa

The Department of Transportation is considering banning private cars from EDSA during rush hours to ease traffic jams.

Transportation Undersecretary Ameli Lontoc bared the plan when she and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways briefed the House Metro Manila panel led by Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo on the departments’ priority plans and projects in Metro Manila.

Lontoc said there are 1.3 million commuters who pass through EDSA during rush hours, outnumbering the 11,800 motorists who also use the highway.

“We are looking at implementing such measure so as to speed up the travel time for those using public transportation. There are a lot of private vehicles, and their number is still increasing,” Lontoc said.

Malabon Rep. Ricky Sandoval had earlier proposed that private cars should not be allowed to use EDSA from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“I would say it’s the private cars that are causing traffic. A lot of workers do not own cars. They leave early, and then they have to contend with the rains while they queue…waiting for the bus going to their office,” Sandoval pointed out.

“Meanwhile, those who own cars can leave whenever they want and they will still reach their destination on time. The DOTr should move people, not vehicles,” he added. Llanesca T. Panti