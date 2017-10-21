DoTr moves to terminate MRT contract

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Friday said it gave Korean-Filipino service provider Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI) seven days to explain why its P3.8 billion contract with Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) should not be cancelled.

The department said it plans to terminate the contract because of BURI’s poor performance, failure to service trains and ensure the availability of contractually obligated number of trains, and failure to implement a feasible procurement plan for spare parts, among others.

The notice to terminate was sent on October 17, 2017.

Once BURI had submitted its response, the department will decide in 10 days whether

or not it will issue an order to terminate the entire contract.

The Korean company urged the DOTr to abide by a court order calling for an arbitration proceeding.

“We believe that at the end of the day, our actual performance and compliance with contractual obligations could help the DOTr see the light and avoid a protracted legal conflict,” BURI said.

It insisted that the technical glitches are due to the deterioration of the rails and over loading.

A Quezon City court said the issue should be addressed through arbitration proceedings before the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc., an agency in charge of assisting and resolving contractual and legal disputes between government and private entities.

BURI expressed confidence that it will be able to prove that the grounds raised by DoTr in terminating the contract are baseless.

“The allegation of poor performance against the service company will be met by evidence that BURI has delivered even more than what is required under its contract, together with its early accomplishment of fixing 26 cars to raise the number of running trains from 13 in January 2016, when it started servicing the system, to about 22 running trains at present,” it said.

Legal battle

Sen. Grace Poe on Friday lauded the DoTr for taking a decisive action but cautioned the agency to prepare for a legal battle.

“It’s about time that the DoTr took decisive action against BURI,” said Poe, head of the Senate Committee on Public Services.

“We expect BURI, however baseless its cause of action may be, to take legal action against the DoTr, which could take years to resolve,” she said. “Thus, we have to caution the DoTr to anticipate accordingly and take all necessary actions to make sure that the MRT continues to run and, hopefully, provide better service.”

“In any case, the DoTr should ensure that the people do not suffer from unreliable and unsafe public transportation during the course of litigation,” she added.

Poe had blamed BURI for the train glitches that inconvenienced rail passengers, saying the company collected P54.5 million per month.

Poe earlier blasted BURI for buying the train’s automatic protection system from an auto shop in Bangkal, Makati. She said BURI should have bought the parts from Canadian firm Bombardier, which manufactures the safety equipment for MRT.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO