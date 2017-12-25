DoTr reviews proposal to take over MRT 3

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is reviewing an unsolicited proposal of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) to be the new maintenance provider of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)3, according to the Transportation secretary.

In a chance interview, Tugade said, “For the MRT 3, we are doing three clusters of approach.”

“First is the replacement of spare parts, second is the fixing of the infrastructure including appointing a new service provider, and third is to complete the review of the unsolicited proposal of a big company,” he added.

Tugade did not mention the name of the company.

Earlier this year, however, the DoTr gave the original proponent status to the MPIC, which is led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, for its unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate, maintain and operate the MRT 3.

The proposal is yet to be evaluated by the National Economic and Development Authority before proceeding with a Swiss Challenge.

The MPIC said it will be investing P20 billion for the proposal that is higher than its its previous P12-billion budget.

The necessity for a new maintenance provider was the result of the DoTr’s decision to terminate its contract with Korean firm Busan Universal Rail Inc. over glitches experienced by the train system.