DOTr suspends 2 Cordillera officials for misconduct

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) suspended for 90 days two top officials from its office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) for alleged grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.

Suspended were DoTR-CAR regional director Jesus Eduardo Natividad and assistant regional director Datu Mohammad Abbas.

Natividad allegedly demanded and accepted money in exchange for a favorable decision on applications for Certificates of Public Convenience. He is also being investigated for allegedly “requiring district heads to submit monthly remittances.”

“The complaints stated that apart from his frequent absences, the regional director also failed to perform his duty in the conduct of operations against colorum vehicles,” the DoTr report added.

Meanwhile, Abbas was reported to be extorting money in exchange for the release of impounded vehicles.

The respondents were given 72 hours to submit verified answers pending their formal investigation.