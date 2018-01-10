DOTr vows better MRT3

The Department of Transportation vowed on Wednesday to provide riders of Metro Rail Transit better services as officials bared their action plan to bring the ailing MRT3 back on healthier tracks.

Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said an agreement between a Japanese service provider and the Philippine government on the rehabilitation and maintenance of the MRT 3 had been signed.

Batan said the Japanese service provider is “highly qualified” and is expected to make its entry on the second quarter.

“This year, we will make significant improvements to MRT3, and that is our commitment to the Filipino commuters,” he added.

He explained that the DOTr coordinated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement and develop strategies to improve MRT3 , which had been hounded by glitches and technical problems.

MRT3 Director for Operations Michael Capati revealed that an average of 39 passenger unloading incidents per month occurred in 2017 under service provider Busan Universal Rail Inc (BURI). It peaked to 55 in September.

These incidents were reduced to an average of 24 when MRT3’s Maintenance Transition Team (MTT) temporarily took over on November 6.

The common causes of passenger unloading were problems in the automatic train protection system, poor quality of traction motor and rail tracks, and passenger door failures.

“Unfortunately yung mga riles natin, kahit designed to last for 50-100 years, dahil hindi na-maintain ng maayos over the past years talaga pong nadegrade kaya nagkaroon ng chipping at scalding (Even if our tracks were designed to last 50 to 100 years, they were not properly maintained thus they were degraded, that is why there was chipping and scalding),” Batan said.